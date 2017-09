WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is ten days until Nico Hernandez will go for his third straight professional win (and knockout) against Francisco Lapizco. The fight will take place Saturday, September 23rd at Hartman Arena in Park City, and Nico is excited for another chance to box in front of his hometown.

Unlike the previous two fights, this fight will not be televised. But anyone who buys a ticket will see a boxer who is ready to put on a show.