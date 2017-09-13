Fort Riley soldier dies after MEDEVAC training incident in Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KSNW) – One person is dead after a medical evacuation training incident at Fort Hood.

According to authorities, a 1st Cavalry Division HH-60M aircraft crew conducting medical evacuation hoist training around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday resulted in a fatality on the Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The training incident involved soldiers from 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

The name of the person who died will not be released until 24 hours after all next of kin have been notified. More information will be released as it becomes available.

