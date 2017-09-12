Wichita State basketball announces game details for downtown game

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s Saturday, Dec. 16 men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at INTRUST Bank Arena will tip at 6:00 p.m. CT.

From Oct. 2-6, WSU season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase seats through a special pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, Oct. 7.

In the coming weeks, account holders should receive a letter in the mail with their assigned dates (based on their Shocker Priority Points standing) and a pre-sale code.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on their assigned day, season ticket holders may use this code to purchase seats by phone at 855-755-SEAT, online at selectaseat.com or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

In order to protect the integrity of the Shocker Athletics Priority Points System, ticket holders are asked to not share these codes with others.

The pre-sale concludes at 10:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Remaining tickets will go on sale to general public at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Located in the heart of downtown, Wichita’s 15,004-seat INTRUST Bank Arena will host first and second rounds during the 2018 and 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships. The Shockers have played a game there annually since the building’s 2010 debut and have sold out each of the last three contests against Oklahoma State (2016), Utah (2015) and Saint Louis (2014).