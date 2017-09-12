Wichita Police looking for missing woman

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Alana Evans (Courtesy Wichita Police Dept. Facebook)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for four days.

The department posted on its Facebook page an alert letting the public know 49-year-old Alana Evans was last seen sometime in the early morning hours of September 8. Her common-law husband reported her missing on Sept. 9.

According to the post, Evans went missing from their home in the area of Kellogg and Hillside. The post said Evans, who struggles with mental health issues, enjoys taking long walks.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

