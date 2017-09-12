Where were you on 9/11/01?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you remember where you were and what you were doing during the September 11 attacks?

KSN asked that question to a number of Kansans on Monday and got a variety of answers.

“In a motel in Greenville, South Carolina,” said Tim.

“Just rolled into class after walking about a mile to school in 4th grade,” said Jimmy.

“I was going to work,” said Betty.

“I was in my school teaching kids,” said Cathy Pettis Baynes.

Many people KSN interviewed mentioned they have a hard time remembering what they were doing last year, last week, even yesterday. However, they said when they hear the date September 11, 2001, the memories and the emotions of that historic day come rushing back.

“I remember watching the planes hit the building. I started crying and then I got mad,” said Tim.

“Unreal. I mean it was surreal. I don’t think I will ever forget it,” said Vicki Widner.

“It was mind-blowing,” said Betty.

Some people KSN talked to said they were too young to comprehend the significance of what was taking place on in 2001.

“They were showing it all on TV. I was in Maize School District, so about second grade. All I remember was the TV rolling and a tragic accident happening. I was too young to understand it all, but obviously everyone’s silence, that was happening that day made it seem like a catastrophic event,” said Jaythan Nguyen.

For other people we talked to, specifically one Kansas City middle school teacher, the terrorist attack was personal.

“We had one young man whose grandmother was on the plane and it was overwhelming,” said Pettis Baynes.

Pettis Baynes said she still feels the pain from the 9-11 attacks, but added she finds comfort in how people continue to remember the lives lost on that day.

“It’s made me think about life better,” Betty said.

