Vandals cut cross off Lawrence church

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A wooden cross on the roof of a church in Lawrence has been found sawed off in a recent act of vandalism.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that church member Esther Harjo found the cross on the ground outside the Lawrence Indian United Methodist Church on Sept. 7. Harjo says the cross and its metal flame punctured the roof, causing damage to a gutter.

Police say the vandalism occurred sometime between the night of Sept. 6 and the morning of Sept. 7. The investigation is ongoing.

The motive behind the destruction is unclear. Although the church serves mostly Native Americans, congregant Frances Gerty thinks the vandalism wasn’t because of hate toward indigenous people but because of religion.

The church says it’s thankful for the support from other Lawrence congregations.

