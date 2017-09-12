USD 259, SEIU, school security personnel reach tentative contract agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Board of Education and the Service Employees International Union have reached a tentative agreement on the salary and benefits package for the 2017-2018 school year. The agreement also includes uniformed security officers and security dispatchers.

In a joint statement from USD 259 and SEIU, the agreement includes a 3.75 percent salary increase; an increase of one step on the salary schedule; unfreezing longevity pay for years of experience; movement on the career ladder if employees are eligible and quality; and no changes to the employee health plan.

The statement also said the overall package of wages and benefits total an increase of 4.35 percent.

“We are appreciative of the cooperative spirit and positive working relationship we have between the Board of Education and SEIU,” said superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson. “Our collaboration is essential to support student success.”

SEIU members will vote on this tentative agreement on Wednesday, Sept. 20. If members ratify the contract, the Board of Education will give final approval to the agreement on Oct. 2. Employees will see the salary increase on their Oct. 13 paycheck.