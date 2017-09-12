Two suspicious devices located in hotel were explosives

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two suspicious devices located in a west side hotel were pipe bombs.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the WoodSpring Suites in the 7500 block of West Taft.

The Wichita Police Department Bomb Unit successfully removed both devices from the room. No other devices were located. The area surrounding the room with the pipe bombs was evacuated.

The last known occupants of the room checked out of the hotel on Sunday according to hotel management. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s