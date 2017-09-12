Two suspicious devices located in hotel were explosives

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two suspicious devices located in a west side hotel were pipe bombs.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the WoodSpring Suites in the 7500 block of West Taft.

The Wichita Police Department Bomb Unit successfully removed both devices from the room. No other devices were located. The area surrounding the room with the pipe bombs was evacuated.

The last known occupants of the room checked out of the hotel on Sunday according to hotel management. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

