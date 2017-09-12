Two killed, two injured in Ford County crash

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ford County Tuesday morning. The crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. on US 54 Highway about 8 miles northeast of Minneola.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford F15 pickup was westbound in the eastbound lane when it struck a 2015 Freigtliner semi head on. Both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the highway.

KHP said the driver of the pickup, 34-year-old Andrew L. Manning of Wichita and his 27-year-old passenger, Ashiona J. Hollingsworth of Winfield, were both taken to the Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City where they were later pronounced deceased. Both Manning and Hollingsworth were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The 72-year-old driver of the semi from Albert Lea, Minn. and his 58-year-old passenger from Apple Valley, Minn. were both taken to the Minneola District Hospital.The driver was wearing his seat belt, but the passenger was not.