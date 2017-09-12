Pen Air drops service, grounding Dodge and Liberal

By Published: Updated:
Dodge City Regional Airport

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Pen Air discontinued flights to Dodge City and Liberal this week, two months earlier than expected.

Now, those communities are without air travel for the foreseeable future.

The Pen Air signs that hung in Dodge City airport are now gone.

The waiting room is empty.

A few employees remain.

“Now we have to find other ways to travel and drive and it’s just a big hassle,” said Dodge City Regional Airport Manager Corey Keller.

When Pen Air declared bankruptcy in August, they were supposed to continue service for 60 to 90 days.

“Last week they requested that due to some pilots leaving,” said Keller, “that they would no longer be able to fly the Midwest region.”

The last flight departed on Sunday. Anyone with a canceled trip and related fees should be getting a refund.

“Those are all questions to take up with Pen Air to see if they will reimburse any additional costs that go along with that,” said Keller.

Until this week, Pen Air served Dodge and Liberal in a triangular route with Denver, but that could change with a new airline.

“That was just a route that our consultant in Pen Air figured would work,” explained Keller, saying the two airports are not intrinsically linked.

Tuesday is the deadline for airlines to submit their proposals to service Pen Air’s communities to the US Department of Transportation.

“After today we should see who has rebid our airport and go through the process and start picking an airline to come in,” said Keller.

Officials say flights could resume as early as December 1, in time for the holiday season. The selection process could last through February.

A lot of factors will affect which airline takes over, from planned runway renovations in Dodge City to oversight from Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

KSN will follow the story as it develops.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s