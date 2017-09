WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great night for the Maize South Mavericks volleyball team, as they won both matches in their triangular with Andover Central and Goddard Eisenhower.

The Mavericks survived a tough three-set match against the Jaguars to start off their night, before defeating the host Eisenhower Tigers in the final matchup of the night. Eisenhower beat Andover Central in the first match of the triangular.