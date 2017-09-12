Kansas State football gets ready Vanderbilt

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s road contest at Vanderbilt.

Ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, K-State faces the Commodores in a 6:30 p.m., contest inside Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, which will be shown nationally on ESPNU. K-State’s next home game is Saturday, September 30, against Baylor. Only 85 tickets remain for the contest against the Bears and can be purchased by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.