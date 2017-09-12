Highway patrol works four fatal accidents Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal accidents on Kansas roads Monday.

The first crash happened in Gray County on Highway 56 around 7:40 a.m. The patrol said a 2006 Dodge pickup was eastbound and a semi was westbound. The patrol report said for an unknown reason the truck entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with the semi. The driver of the Dodge pickup, identified as 21-year-old Zachariah E. Hammond of Montezuma, died as a result of the crash. The 53-year-old driver of the semi, Robert L. Hoskinson of Cimarron, was also injured in the crash.

Around 8:30 a.m. in Clay County, a 43-year-old Nebraska man died in a crash. The highway patrol said a motorcycle was traveling south on the highway behind a tractor-trailer. The report said the driver passed the trailer in a no passing zone and lost control of the motorcycle. He was hit by an oncoming 2015 Chevy Malibu. The driver of that motorcycle was identified as 43-year-old Scott Curtis of Auburn, Nebraska. The driver of the Malibu wasn’t injured.

Shortly after in Crawford County, the highway patrol reported 87-year-old Fred F. Bogina of Arma was killed when his 2002 Dodge pickup driven failed to yield to semi at 640th Avenue at Highway 69. The driver of the semi, 27-year-old Justin Eddie Horner of Kingman, received a possible injury in the crash.

The last crash happened just before noon northwest of Johnson City in Stanton County. A semi was eastbound on County Road 4. A 2007 Chevy pickup was southbound on County Road W. The report said the driver of the semi failed to yield and struck a pickup. The driver of the pickup, 51-year-old Lance Turner from Walsh, Colorado, was killed. The driver of the semi, 25-year-old Osman Hernandez-Gonzales, was transported to the Stanton County Hospital for his injuries.

