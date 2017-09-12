Harvey County courthouse dealing with phone, internet issues

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Department said the entire courthouse is unable to receive any phone calls due to the internet and phone system being down.

The department said that 911 is on their own phone system, so although their internet is down, they are still able to receive emergency calls as normal.

The department is working on the phones to get them back up and running.

