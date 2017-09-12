First time Red Cross volunteers land from Harvey and prep for Irma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Red Cross volunteers in Wichita have already started to respond to Hurricane Irma. So far, more than a dozen Kansas volunteers are stationed in shelters in Florida. Tuesday, KSN spoke with volunteers who just got back from helping Harvey victims and are eager to respond to Irma. In total, the Red Cross sent about 50 volunteers from Wichita to Texas to respond to Irma.

Rosalind and Adrian Scott, two of the 50 deployed to Harvey from Wichita, just got back into town. They were assisting at shelters in the Houston area for three weeks. They say friends and family have been eager to find out what it was like responding to a hurricane of that magnitude.

“We’re great,” said Adrian. “We met a lot of good people and residents at a couple of the shelters we were working at.”

This was the first time both Adrian and his wife, Rosalind volunteered for the Red Cross. They say their reason for going was all about the people, sharing one story of a man they said they will never forget.

“He was walking around sagging,” explained Rosalind. “He told me he was driving to work and had all of his stuff in the car; he was going to go to a friend’s house after work and his car went under. He said the only thing he got out with was himself and his backpack.”

The Scott’s said working the overnight shift was hard to adjust to but added that the Red Cross training helped them get through some of those difficult times.

“There was one time that the meals didn’t get served on time,” she said. “You have 500 people waiting for the meal, and it’s an hour late, sometimes that’s heart breaking.”

Within hours of landing in Wichita, the Scott’s are already getting prepped for deployment. They stopped by the Red Cross branch, within hours of landing, to sign documents and pick up material for Irma.

“When we were working in Texas, we were staying in one hotel, but we were working at a shelter,” she explained. “The shelter didn’t have bedding for Red Cross volunteers so we have to take an Uber or Lyft. Today ,we picked up our mission cards that allow us to get to and from work.”

As the Scott’s prepared to leave, one Red Cross volunteer was organizing thank you cards.

“This one is for an inmate in the El Dorado prison,” said Terry Giles. “My daughter is the executive director of the Red Cross, and she personally wrote this thank you letter for the inmate that donated money to the victims.”

