Engagement ring falls through bridge during proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – It is one of the most memorable moments a couple can have. After four years of dating, Seth Dixon brought Ruth Salas to their favorite spot in Kansas City’s Loose Park.

“It’s been a long, ongoing talk. It was just waiting for that moment,” said Ruth Salas.

“I knew it was good spot for us,” said Seth Dixon.

A friend, who had joined them for dinner to walk that night, started taking video of that moment, which became that moment for Seth.

“That face. I was just completely shocked,” said Seth.

“And of course, I looked over the bridge, and I’m like it really did fall. I heard the plop of the ring and I’m like, oh no,” added Ruth.

“We have watched the video so many times, and I’ll catch my husband. He’ll be in the corner laughing. And for a moment I’ll be like what are you laughing? And I’m like oh, you’re watching the Seth and Ruth video again.”

The Seth and Ruth video is now quite the story among friends like Staci Dabney.

“Next morning, we got done with church and we were all hanging out. We had this idea. We need to go look for it … because I’m a wedding and engagement photographer so I saw it and I’m like this is the perfect shot.”

Those memories with 30 close friends saved forever, even though they couldn’t find the ring.

“Ha ha ha! I don’t have it on me, obviously. But it will all work out.”

Whatever’s next, maybe just not near the water.

“I mean we really didn’t finish the proposal so I mean I hope he would propose again,” added Ruth

The couple’s friends have also put together a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace the ring.

