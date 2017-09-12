Century II plans to be unveiled at public meeting

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you save it or do you build something new? Century II and the future of the building will be unveiled at 6 p.m. tonight at city hall.

“The city manager (Robert Layton) will show the report from the consultants and then he is going to go through it pretty thoroughly,” said Wichita City Council member, James Clendenin. “And then he is going to give some recommendations from him and staff on what he thinks we need to do when it comes to our convention center and Century II.”

The city paid just under $300-thousand for a study. Clendenin says the council has looked at Century II as a blank slate. Anything is possible.

“Regardless of what people have heard, rumor-wise, maybe what they have heard on the radio? No decision has been made on this thing,” says Clendenin on the future of Century II. “And we have been waiting for this report, waiting for the recommendation from the city manager and we are very anxious to see what he has to recommend tonight.”

Clendenin says the city does not have a plan set in stone, on how to pay for renovations or possibly replacing Century II.

But, he says, something has to be done in the way of an upgrade.

“Century II is old and it’s not serving the market the way the market wants to be served,” says Clendenin. “The tourism and convention industry, combined, is worth about one billion dollars to the Wichita economy.”

Look for updates here on the plans for Century II.