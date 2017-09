WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a hard-fought matchup between two of the better soccer teams in the City League, Bishop Carroll topped East 1-0. The Golden Eagles scored late in the first half, and made that one goal hold up in the final 40 minutes.

Both teams had opportunities in the second half, but couldn’t take advantage. With the win, Bishop Carroll moves to 4-1-1 on the year.