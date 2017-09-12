Authorities arrest two men for distribution of heroin

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas man were arrested in Riley County for distribution of heroin.

Riley County Police said Steven Meredith, 31, of Ogden, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 8. He was arrested on a warrant for two counts of distribution of heroin.

On September 9, Eric Moeder, 38, of Wakeeney, was arrested by Riley County Police. Police said Moeder was arrested on charges of distribute heroin, distribute crack cocaine and distribute or possess with intent to distribute paraphernalia for illegal use.

Both men were booked into the Riley County Jail on bond.

