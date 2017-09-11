Wichita man sentenced for using stolen identities to take out car loans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 28 months in federal prison for using stolen identities to obtain car loans. The sentence is in addition to 20 months he has already served.

Reu Charles Chamberlain, 31, Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. In his plea, he admitted he used a stolen identity at Eddy’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Wichita to qualify for a $48,902 loan to buy a 2016 Dodge Challenger. At Midway Motors in Wichita, he used a stolen identity to qualify for a $44,746 loan to buy a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

