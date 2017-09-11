Westar Energy crews assist with Hurricane Irma

Westar Energy line trucks are parked Saturday in Orlando, Fla., along with those of contracting companies. Monday crews reported to the Miami area where they will start restoring power following Hurricane Irma.(Courtesy: Westar Energy)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eight more Westar Energy crews left Kansas this morning and are Florida bound to help restore power after Hurricane Irma moved through the region.

Around midday, the Associated Press reported that more than 5.5 million people in Florida are without electricity.

The Westar crews are expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday night. The crews are assisting Florida Power & Light. The company has more than 18,000 workers helping to restore power.

Last Thursday, eight Westar crews headed to Florida and arrived in Orlando early Saturday. Those eight crews reported to a Miami suburb today.

