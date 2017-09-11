University of Kansas library adds gender-neutral restrooms

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A library on the University of Kansas campus now offers gender-inclusive restrooms.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Watson Library has debuted two private, non-gendered bathrooms this semester.

Dean of Libraries Kevin Smith says the renovations create a more welcoming space for those who don’t identify with traditional binary genders. He says the response has overall been very positive.

Smith says the staff-led restroom renovation project is part of the university libraries’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

Other bathrooms in the library have also been renovated to be more accessible to those with disabilities.

Smith says the Spencer Research Library is also planning to add single-user restrooms similar to the new restrooms in the Watson Library.

