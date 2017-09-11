Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are looking for four individuals after they stole 58 cell phones from Sam’s Club at 2919 Market Place.

Authorities say three women and one man entered Sam’s Club at the same time on Sept. 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

Police said the suspects were were able to cut the lock on the case that was holding the phones. They stole 58 cell phones, concealing them as they left together in a dark SUV.

The value of the cell phones is a combined $41,145.

Salina police are working with the store to receive security camera images of the suspects.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s