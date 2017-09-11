Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are looking for four individuals after they stole 58 cell phones from Sam’s Club at 2919 Market Place.

Authorities say three women and one man entered Sam’s Club at the same time on Sept. 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

Police said the suspects were were able to cut the lock on the case that was holding the phones. They stole 58 cell phones, concealing them as they left together in a dark SUV.

The value of the cell phones is a combined $41,145.

Salina police are working with the store to receive security camera images of the suspects.

