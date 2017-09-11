‘SNL’ hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy are Emmy winners, earning trophies for their appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

Chappelle and McCarthy were announced as best guest actor and actress on a comedy series at Sunday’s creative arts awards, the precursor to the main Emmy Awards ceremony set for next weekend.

Chappelle hosted the first “SNL” episode to follow last November’s presidential election. McCarthy played host on another episode and also gave a manic impersonation of then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The guest actor winners for a drama were Gerald McRaney for his role on “This Is Us” — his first Emmy award, coming at age 70 — and Alexis Bledel for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Both were on hand to accept their awards, while Chappelle and McCarthy skipped the event.

The creative arts ceremony, which was split between Saturday and Sunday, honors technical and other achievements. Next Sunday’s ceremony will air on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld,” the nominations leaders with 22 each, and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” tied at the creative arts awards with five trophies apiece.

HBO was the overall weekend leader with 19 awards, followed by Netflix with 16; NBC with 9; ABC with 7, and Fox and Hulu with five each.