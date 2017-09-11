Report: Winter wheat planting under way in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A government report shows that planting for the 2018 winter wheat crop is now under way in Kansas.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 3 percent of the wheat has been planted. That is equal for the five-year average for this time of year.

Kansas farmers are also busy harvesting some of their fall crops.

About 10 percent of the corn and 1 percent of the sorghum in the state has now been cut.

Growers have also harvested 1 percent of the cotton crop in Kansas.

