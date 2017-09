WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the 9/11 anniversary, a local group is remembering the victims with an all day tribute.

Men and women, both young and old, took turns carrying the American flag for all to see. They are part of team RWB for red, white, and blue.

KSN Photojournalist Kevin Stebral followed along. Click the video above.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.