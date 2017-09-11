Ransomware attack hits Butler County computer network

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A ransomware attack hit the Butler County computer network this weekend.

The county said all offices are open, but services requiring the use of a computer such as motor vehicle renewals and driver’s license renewal are not available.

The county said they are working diligently with third-party vendors to restore the system.

Right now, authorities do not believe any public or private information was stolen.

