One person critically injured in Butler County house explosion

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Butler County are responding to an explosion northeast of Rose Hill. The explosion was located in the 13000 block of SW 155th Street.

According to initial reports, crews said a house exploded, and debris are scattered everywhere. Authorities are saying one person was critically injured.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for the latest updates on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.