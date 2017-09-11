Jury selection to begin for Oklahoma beheading suspect

By Published: Updated:
Alton Nolen
This March 21, 2011 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Alton Nolen, of Moore, Okla. (AP Photo/Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Jury selection is scheduled to begin for an Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker at a Moore food plant.

Jury selection begins Monday for 33-year-old Alton Nolen, who is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore. Nolen is also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly attempting to behead a second co-worker. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Defense attorneys have said they will use an insanity defense during Nolen’s trial. Attorneys claim that Nolen is mentally ill and didn’t know his actions were wrong.

Nolen has repeatedly tried to plead guilty in the case and has asked to be executed. But Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley has declined to accept his plea.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s