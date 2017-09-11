Give a Little: Making matches



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– For years, KSN has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to introduce you to kids looking for mentors. We call it Give a Little, but this community has responded in a big way.

Of the dozen kids featured in our 12 Littles of Christmas at Connie’s Cookies, eight have met their matches. Morgan and Natalie were paired up in January and have had a great time doing a number of fun things including going to a Wichita Thunder game.

Several others enjoyed getting to know their Bigs over the summer. Fabian recently got matched with Aaron, Lavytia met her Big Sister, Cali, and Christina and Trudy are now teamed up, as well.

But that means others have waited months without finding their Bigs. In fact, 400 waiting Littles aren’t matched in Wichita, and about a thousand statewide are still looking for mentors.

Tekai showed me, last fall, he didn’t need a license to drive. Now, Big Brother, Logan, has the challenge of trying to keep up with him. These two were matched in the spring.

Ethan’s sport of choice is soccer. I learned the hard way his big smile is second to his big foot. Big brother, Justin, now has to try to stop his booming kicks, although, I’d suggest just playing on his team.

Sir’Jacoby and I had a blast checking out the Hall of Heroes at Exploration Place, this summer. But Eddie recently reminded us real-life heroes don’t have to wear capes. The gift of time is the ultimate super power.

I’m happy to report some of my friends and co-workers at KSN have joined the cause. Keely showed me during a night of bowling she could have a good time anywhere. Reporter Ashonti Ford is now proud to call her a Little Sister.

“It’s this little person who wants someone to look up to and wants to feel like they have something of their own,” Ashonti told me. “To be able to be that person and potentially make that impact, is powerful.”

Konyeah can do it all, and he showcased his skills in a recent trip to All Star Sports. For all we know that includes being a TV reporter. A warning to new Big Brother, John Asebes, he could be gunning for your job.

“They put you with a kid that really is compatible with you,” John said, “and you can really make a difference in their lives.”

I’m lucky to have met these great kids, and I’m thrilled they’ve found a Big to call their own. But for countless others, their stories are still unwritten. Maybe you’ll be the one to help start the next chapter. If you’d like more information on becoming a Big, call 1-888-KS-4-BIGS or go to http://www.kansasbigs.org.