Police: DNA confirms identity of boy encased in concrete

Evan Brewer (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has notified the Wichita Police Department that DNA results have positively identified a 3-year-old boy discovered as Evan C. Brewer.

On Sept. 2, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers discovered Evan inside a home in the 2000 block of South Vine.

The property owner was cleaning out his rental property and alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure that was emitting an odor. Police removed the concrete structure from the home and later found the remains of Evan inside.

Wichita police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

