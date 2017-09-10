Update: Salina police investigating weekend homicide

By Published: Updated:
Raul Lopez-Vargas
Car at the scene. (Courtesy Todd Pittenger/KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) – Police in Salina are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. It happened in the 700 block of Seneca Avenue just after 10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a body in the back seat of a 2003 Lincoln Town Car.

The victim inside was identified a 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas of Solomon.

Police said they are still investigating. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers hotline at 825-TIPS.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s