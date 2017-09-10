Update: Salina police investigating weekend homicide

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) – Police in Salina are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. It happened in the 700 block of Seneca Avenue just after 10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a body in the back seat of a 2003 Lincoln Town Car.

The victim inside was identified a 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas of Solomon.

Police said they are still investigating. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers hotline at 825-TIPS.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.