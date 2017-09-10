KHP trooper injured in 4-car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of NW Rochester Road is shut down after a four car accident involving a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper.

Police say the trooper was driving north down Rochester Road with lights and sirens activated. The reason as to why the patrol car had its lights and sirens on is still unknown at this time.

KHP Lt. Bryce Whelpley told KSNT News a blue Chevy Camaro was exiting left out of Walmart when the two collided in the intersection. The trooper then jumped the curb, took out a stop sign and hit a parked grey Hyundai SUV. That collision pushed the SUV into a red car parked next to it. Both parked vehicles were unoccupied.

The driver of the vehicle and the trooper were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both are expected to be okay.

The investigation is still ongoing. As of 4 p.m., Whelpley anticipated the intersection will remain closed for the next 2-3 hours.