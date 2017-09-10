Huge show of support brings people to Evan’s vigil

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight nearly 100 people crowded onto South Vine street for three-year-old Evan Brewer’s vigil. Police say Evan’s body was found in a concrete structure in a home where Evan’s mother and step father lived. Police told KSN the landlord, who recently evicted the couple, came over to clean the home and noticed an odor coming from the garage. He called the police who located the concrete structure in the garage of the home. After DNA testing, the body was confirmed to be Evan’s.

There were a lot of tears and mixed emotions at the vigil Sunday evening but one thing most had in common, was confusion.

“How and when did Evan die,” questioned Evan’s babysitter, Courtney Corchado. “Why did they do it? I mean he didn’t deserve it, he was so sweet so loving.”

The family lawyer, Shayla Johnston told KSN that police confirmed Evan’s body on Friday.

“He was always laughing, said Corchado, holding back tears. “He loved playing with my kids; my family loved him like he was our own. He loved Batman and always wanted to watch Batman with my sister.”

Most in attendance wore blue for Child Abuse Prevention but those that were close to Evan wore Batman shirts, in his honor. Carlo Brewer, Evan’s dad, was not ready to speak but made it known that he wanted the vigil to be a celebration of his son’s life.

“All of us love him and we support him and we hope that he’s in a happy safe place,” said the lawyer, Johnston.

Most who were in attendance described Evan as loving and energetic. The family does ask for patience and privacy as they grieve the life of their lost little one.