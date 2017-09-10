Fake finger research at Kansas community college gets notice

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Fake fingers are bringing some national attention to Johnson County Community College.

Health care students at the community college use plastic fingers that hold liquid to simulate drawing blood for glucose testing. The Kansas City Star reports it’s the first product conceived, funded, developed and marketed by the college.

In recent months, the University of North Carolina and Texas Tech University have ordered some of the fingers.

Dr. David Zamierowski, a medical adviser for the college’s Healthcare Simulation Center, says the college hopes to continue to develop and market such products, much like practices at larger research universities.

He teamed with nursing professor Kathy Carver to develop the fingers so nursing students can practice glucose testing, which is important for the growing number of diabetic patients.