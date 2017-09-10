Deadly rollover accident in north Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a rollover accident Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened about three miles north of Hays just before 1 a.m.

They say 24-year-old Kyle Henri Colburn, of Canton, was driving at a high speed when he lost control.

This caused him to lose control and go into a ditch, where his vehicle rolled.

Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report does not say if the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.