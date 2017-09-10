Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect after a local convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning.

According to WPD, it happened at the Circle K located in the 2100 block of North Rock Road.

Two employees at the store told officers an armed suspect walked in and demanded money.

Police say cigarettes and an unknown amount of money was taken before the suspect ran away.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD Detectives (268-4407) or Crime Stoppers (267-2111).

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s