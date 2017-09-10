Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are searching for a suspect after a local convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning.

According to WPD, it happened at the Circle K located in the 2100 block of North Rock Road.

Two employees at the store told officers an armed suspect walked in and demanded money.

Police say cigarettes and an unknown amount of money was taken before the suspect ran away.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD Detectives (268-4407) or Crime Stoppers (267-2111).