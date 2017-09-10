Body found in Salina, police investigating

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) – A large police presence was at the scene in the Indian Village area of West Salina Sunday morning after a body was found.

KSAL News reports police were called to the 700 block of Seneca Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Salina Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton says dispatch received a call alerting that there was a person who was possibly deceased, in a car.

They discovered a body in the back seat of a car, parked in a driveway.

Morton says that an investigation into how, and why, the person in the car was killed was in the very early stages.