Body found in Salina, police investigating

Todd Pittenger Published: Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) – A large police presence was at the scene in the Indian Village area of West Salina Sunday morning after a body was found.

KSAL News reports police were called to the 700 block of Seneca Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Salina Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton says dispatch received a call alerting that there was a person who was possibly deceased, in a car.

They discovered a body in the back seat of a car, parked in a driveway.

Morton says that an investigation into how, and why, the person in the car was killed was in the very early stages.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s