Wingnuts Defeat Railcats Claiming Series

WICHITA, Kans. (September 9, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts hammered out 15 hits, posted multiple runs in three different frames, and clinched a spot in the American Association Championship Series with an 11-3 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Saturday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

After Gary starter Daniel Minor (0-1) and Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (1-0) fired up zeroes in each of the first two frames, Wichita exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third. Martin Medina got the scoring started with an RBI single, then TJ Mittelstaedt followed with a run-scoring knock of his own to double the lead to 2-0. A Matt Chavez groundout plated another, and Richard Prigatano punched an RBI triple to make it 4-0. Brennen Salgado singled home Prigatano, before Leo Vargas capped the inning with a run-scoring single of his own for a 6-0 advantage.

Prigatano was the driving force behind another Wingnuts rally in the bottom of the fourth, slapping a line drive just inside the first base bag for a two-run triple that ballooned the Wichita lead to 8-0. Prigatano finished the evening 3-for-4 with four runs driven in.