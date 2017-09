WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Wichita-area firefighters gathered downtown Saturday to honor the firefighters who died during the events of September 11th.

It’s the 3rd annual Wichita 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Crews climb 110 floors, the height of the former World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, in full structural firefighting gear.

Each climber carries the name and climbs to honor one of the 343 firefighters who died in the terrorist attack.