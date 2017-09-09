Police disarm anti-fascists at rally in downtown Kansas City

Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Groups at an anti-fascism rally in downtown Kansas City who were ordered by police to remove ammunition from their weapons complied with the order but said it violated their rights to openly carry weapons.

Police cited a city ordinance that prohibits possession of a weapon “readily capable of lethal force” when issuing the ordinance Saturday at the peaceful rally.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Kari Thompson says the ordinance allows possession of the weapon but the ammunition can’t be with the weapon. She said the ordinance prohibits open carry anywhere in the city unless the person has a concealed-carry permit.

The Kansas City Star reports several people who declined to be identified said they planned to fight the order later but didn’t want to take any action during the rally.

