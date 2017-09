WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in south Wichita Saturday.

According to police, it happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Pawnee and Seneca.

They tell us the motorcycle was headed west on Pawnee when, for an unknown reason, it crashed into a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say there are no signs alcohol or foul play were involved in the crash.