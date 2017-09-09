Official: FBI has not contacted Kansas elections office

By Published:
Vote (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A top elections official says federal investigators examining Russian interference in the 2016 election have not contacted the Kansas secretary of state’s office.

Kansas elections director Brian Caskey also said Friday that he is unaware of any county election official in the state who may have been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He says the FBI contacts counties directly, and he would not necessarily know that information.

Caskey made the comments following his presentation at a Wichita meeting of civil rights advocates seeking to increase citizen participation in Kansas elections. He told the group the secretary of state’s office is working on cybersecurity, without elaborating.

He says the reason no U.S. vote counting system was breached is because those are not connected to the internet.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s