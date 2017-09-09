KU law professor nominated to top US prosecution job in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated a University of Kansas law professor to the state’s top federal law enforcement post.

If confirmed by the Senate, Stephen McAllister will become U.S. attorney for Kansas. He is now the state’s solicitor general representing Kansas in appellate cases.

U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran of Kansas made the announcement Friday. Moran said in a statement that McAllister’s “bright legal mind and his litigation experience” qualify him for this role.

McAllister clerked for Justices Byron White and Clarence Thomas at the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also was in a private law practice in Washington.

He joined in 1993 the faculty at the University of Kansas, where he teaches constitutional and federal civil rights law.

There are 93 U.S. attorney offices in the country.