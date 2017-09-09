Kansas State Defeats Charlotte

Kansas State Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State jumped out to an early advantage behind the strength of the rushing attack and the opportune defensive play of Kendall Adams and never looked back, as the No. 19 Wildcats dropped the Charlotte 49ers, 55-7, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday afternoon. The win, which saw the Wildcats nearly reach the 500-yard mark and score 55 points for the second week in a row, was K-State head coach Bill Snyder‘s 204th career win, moving him to 21st all-time in NCAA career wins.

HOW IT HAPPENED
The No. 19 Wildcats (2-0) were led by a Wildcat defense that accounted for 14 points, as they were able to stifle the 49ers to just 92 total yards in the first half. The defense allowed a total of 58 passing yards in the game, and held the 49ers to 3.17 yards per play.

Offensively, K-State came out of the gates with an exuberant rushing attack, starting with back-to-back scoring drives through the ground. The 136 rushing yards in the first quarter established a tempo for the Wildcats as they were able to open up the offense later in the game, totaling 493 yards in the game. In all, five different Wildcats found the end zone on the ground including Alex Barnes, who led all players with 99 rushing yards.

