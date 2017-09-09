Kansas Loses to Central Michigan

Kansas Athletics Published:

 

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football fell behind by 18 points in the first half to Central Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and was unable to overcome the deficit, ultimately falling 45-27. Three second-half touchdowns, two of which came from freshman running back Dom Williams, wouldn’t be enough as the Jayhawks were outgained by the Chippewas, 590-470, with the Jayhawk defense giving up 467 yards and five touchdowns in the air.

Kansas (1-1) opened the second half with an energy that was missing in the first half, completing a 75-yard drive in four plays, capped by a 33-yard touchdown, KU’s first of the day, on a reverse from junior wide receiver Ryan Schadler to cut the CMU (2-0) lead to 24-13.

