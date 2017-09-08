Wichita man killed in western Kansas crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Wichita man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Haskell County. It happened around 3:30.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck driven by Austin Samuel Holteen of Wichita was southbound on Road OO two miles east of Highway 83. His truck struck the trailer of a Mack truck driven by a 37-year-old Orlando Mata-Orozco of Johnson.

Holteen was ejected and died due to his injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.