Wichita man killed in western Kansas crash

Fatal crash (Courtesy: KSNT)

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Wichita man is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Haskell County. It happened around 3:30.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck driven by Austin Samuel Holteen of Wichita was southbound on Road OO two miles east of Highway 83. His truck struck the trailer of a Mack truck driven by a 37-year-old Orlando Mata-Orozco of Johnson.

Holteen was ejected and died due to his injuries.

