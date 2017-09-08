Wanted: Sara C. Jordan

Sara is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Forgery, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Burglary. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Sara C. Jordan

AKA:

Sara Cheree Jordan, Sara Cheree Thompson

Born: 1983

Ht/Wt: 5′ 1″ – 135 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Red hair / Green eyes

Tattoo chest, back “Bunny symbol”, lower back “Cherre”, foot

