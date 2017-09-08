Update: Suspects arrested in western Kansas narcotics operation named

WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wallace County Attorney’s Office, the Greeley County Attorney’s Office and the Sherman County Attorney’s Office named those arrested and charged in a recent western Kansas narcotics operation.
The majority of the arrests occurred last week.
The operation represented a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado.
CHARGED IN WALLACE COUNTY COURT:
Name, Age, City of Residence, Charge (most serious)
- Miles Ackerman, 30 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Brandon Boutee, 38 Colby, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4
- Jonathan Louis Brandon, 37 Stratton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Dante Brown, 39 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Jacob Dabney, 41 Thornton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Adam Ford, 29 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Crystal Garner, 39 Hays, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Doug Gibbs, 60 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Megan Gibbs, 28 Goodland, Conspiracy to Distribute Methadone- Level 3
- Kristi Baxter Hartzell, 47 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Tyler Heskett, 26 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Matthew Hessler, 24 Colby, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4
- Ashley Hildebrand, 30 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Michael Hillis, 46 Colby, Distribution of Percocet- Level 4
- Tara Howard, 24 Colby, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2
- Kody Huff, 30 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Christopher Hurd, 39 Levant, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Wendy Huthansel, 42 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Autumn Johnson, 18 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Terrin Keith, 19 Goodland, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Joseph Kreger, 26 Weskan, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Alyssa Lamb, 25 Sharon Springs, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Bryan Lee, 28 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Braden Lucas, 26 Sharon Springs, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Tyson Owings, 38 Goodland, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Andrew Shubert, 19 Colby, Attempted Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4
- Jennifer Traxel, 23 Goodland, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 3
- Rene Trevino, 46 Sharon Springs, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3
- Angela Tubbs, 30 Colby, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4
- Charlene Valdez, 30 Burlington, CO Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Jose Vasquez, 45 Hays, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
- Ryan White, 29 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2
CHARGED IN GREELEY COUNTY COURT:
- Jessie Hess, 42 Tribune,Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Keenan Holmes, 20 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Winter Womak, 25 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1
CHARGED IN SHERMAN COUNTY COURT:
- Shelly Feldt, 24 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Ladonna Moss, 30 Colby, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2
- Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2
