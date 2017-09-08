Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry killed in NJ helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Troy Gentry of the country duo Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m.

The duo was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort Friday night. The show was cancelled before news of Gentry’s death broke.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

According to the duo’s Twitter account, the 50-year-old’s family “acknowledges the kind thoughts and prayers.” They’re asking for privacy.

Montgomery Gentry is known for their hit songs “Our Town,” “Something to be Proud of,” and “Hell Yeah.”